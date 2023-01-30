 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LT Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.47 crore, up 29.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.47 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 1,368.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.27 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 71.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.18 crore in December 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 150.91 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,778.47 1,724.84 1,368.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,778.47 1,724.84 1,368.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,176.34 1,001.13 780.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.75 96.68 41.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.85 -16.48 90.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.07 86.85 71.30
Depreciation 32.11 30.23 29.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 298.70 385.02 233.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.67 141.40 120.70
Other Income 13.40 6.77 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.07 148.17 121.06
Interest 21.82 17.59 16.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.25 130.59 104.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.25 130.59 104.22
Tax 33.01 35.84 26.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.23 94.74 78.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.23 94.74 78.19
Minority Interest -5.11 -5.90 -5.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.15 0.65 -1.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 95.27 89.50 71.42
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 2.80 2.23
Diluted EPS 2.98 2.80 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 2.80 2.23
Diluted EPS 2.98 2.80 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
