    LT Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.47 crore, up 29.98% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,778.47 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 1,368.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.27 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 71.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.18 crore in December 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 150.91 crore in December 2021.

    LT Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,778.471,724.841,368.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,778.471,724.841,368.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,176.341,001.13780.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7596.6841.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.85-16.4890.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.0786.8571.30
    Depreciation32.1130.2329.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses298.70385.02233.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.67141.40120.70
    Other Income13.406.770.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.07148.17121.06
    Interest21.8217.5916.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.25130.59104.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax125.25130.59104.22
    Tax33.0135.8426.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.2394.7478.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.2394.7478.19
    Minority Interest-5.11-5.90-5.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.150.65-1.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates95.2789.5071.42
    Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.802.23
    Diluted EPS2.982.802.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.802.23
    Diluted EPS2.982.802.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
