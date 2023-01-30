LT Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.47 crore, up 29.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.47 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 1,368.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.27 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 71.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.18 crore in December 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 150.91 crore in December 2021.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2021.

