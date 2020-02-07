LT Foods Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 996.24 crore, down 10.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 996.24 crore in December 2019 down 10.57% from Rs. 1,113.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.41 crore in December 2019 up 29.72% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.15 crore in December 2019 up 4.29% from Rs. 112.33 crore in December 2018.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2018.

LT Foods shares closed at 28.05 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.