    L&T Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore, up 360.89% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore in September 2022 up 360.89% from Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.18 crore in September 2022 up 1814.03% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.76 crore in September 2022 up 332.33% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

    L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    L&T Finance shares closed at 79.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.1220.0524.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.1220.0524.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.733.092.63
    Depreciation0.100.090.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.03---0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.331.621.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.9315.2519.44
    Other Income2.733.062.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.6618.3122.05
    Interest2.112.1027.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.5516.21-5.66
    Exceptional Items283.00----
    P/L Before Tax376.5516.21-5.66
    Tax50.3710.1813.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities326.186.03-19.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period326.186.03-19.03
    Equity Share Capital2,476.022,474.902,472.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.320.02-0.08
    Diluted EPS1.310.02-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.320.02-0.08
    Diluted EPS1.310.02-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 am
