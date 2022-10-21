L&T Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore, up 360.89% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore in September 2022 up 360.89% from Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.18 crore in September 2022 up 1814.03% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.76 crore in September 2022 up 332.33% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 79.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.12
|20.05
|24.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.12
|20.05
|24.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.73
|3.09
|2.63
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.03
|--
|-0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.33
|1.62
|1.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.93
|15.25
|19.44
|Other Income
|2.73
|3.06
|2.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.66
|18.31
|22.05
|Interest
|2.11
|2.10
|27.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|93.55
|16.21
|-5.66
|Exceptional Items
|283.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|376.55
|16.21
|-5.66
|Tax
|50.37
|10.18
|13.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|326.18
|6.03
|-19.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|326.18
|6.03
|-19.03
|Equity Share Capital
|2,476.02
|2,474.90
|2,472.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|0.02
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|0.02
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|0.02
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited