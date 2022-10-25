L&T Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore, up 360.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore in September 2022 up 360.89% from Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.18 crore in September 2022 up 1814.03% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.76 crore in September 2022 up 332.33% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 79.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -2.03% over the last 12 months.