L&T Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore, up 360.89% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.12 crore in September 2022 up 360.89% from Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.18 crore in September 2022 up 1814.03% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.76 crore in September 2022 up 332.33% from Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 79.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -2.03% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.12 20.05 24.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.12 20.05 24.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.73 3.09 2.63
Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.03 -- -0.04
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.33 1.62 1.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.93 15.25 19.44
Other Income 2.73 3.06 2.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.66 18.31 22.05
Interest 2.11 2.10 27.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.55 16.21 -5.66
Exceptional Items 283.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 376.55 16.21 -5.66
Tax 50.37 10.18 13.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 326.18 6.03 -19.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 326.18 6.03 -19.03
Equity Share Capital 2,476.02 2,474.90 2,472.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.02 -0.08
Diluted EPS 1.31 0.02 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 0.02 -0.08
Diluted EPS 1.31 0.02 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:55 pm
