L&T Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.11 crore, up 48.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.11 crore in September 2021 up 48.19% from Rs. 16.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021 up 53.7% from Rs. 41.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in September 2021 up 46.79% from Rs. 15.09 crore in September 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 91.45 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 55.69% over the last 12 months.