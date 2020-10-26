L&T Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.27 crore, down 44.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.27 crore in September 2020 down 44.24% from Rs. 29.18 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.10 crore in September 2020 down 133.26% from Rs. 17.62 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in September 2020 down 49.82% from Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2019.
L&T Finance shares closed at 65.00 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.95% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.27
|19.76
|29.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.27
|19.76
|29.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.27
|0.70
|8.45
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.41
|4.92
|0.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-1.16
|10.83
|2.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.63
|3.19
|17.62
|Other Income
|4.34
|4.92
|12.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.97
|8.11
|29.95
|Interest
|49.56
|58.49
|43.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.59
|-50.38
|-13.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|224.68
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.59
|174.30
|-13.34
|Tax
|6.51
|48.39
|4.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.10
|125.91
|-17.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.24
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.10
|125.91
|-17.62
|Equity Share Capital
|2,006.53
|2,004.85
|2,000.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.63
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.63
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.63
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.63
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:00 pm