L&T Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.27 crore, down 44.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.27 crore in September 2020 down 44.24% from Rs. 29.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.10 crore in September 2020 down 133.26% from Rs. 17.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in September 2020 down 49.82% from Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 65.35 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.52% returns over the last 6 months and -26.98% over the last 12 months.