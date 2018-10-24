L&T Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, up 623.78% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in September 2018 up 623.78% from Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.69 crore in September 2018 up 597.52% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.87 crore in September 2018 up 441.64% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2017.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2017.

L&T Finance shares closed at 122.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -41.56% over the last 12 months.