L&T Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, up 623.78% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in September 2018 up 623.78% from Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.69 crore in September 2018 up 597.52% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.87 crore in September 2018 up 441.64% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2017.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2017.
L&T Finance shares closed at 122.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -41.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.71
|32.38
|13.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.71
|32.38
|13.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.79
|4.36
|1.87
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|2.89
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|2.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.64
|2.11
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.56
|25.91
|6.66
|Other Income
|2.31
|20.97
|11.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.87
|46.88
|17.69
|Interest
|57.48
|36.28
|12.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.39
|10.60
|5.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.39
|10.60
|5.00
|Tax
|4.70
|0.25
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.69
|10.35
|4.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.69
|10.35
|4.83
|Equity Share Capital
|1,997.05
|1,995.75
|1,821.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.05
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.05
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
