L&T Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore, down 52.85% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore in March 2023 down 52.85% from Rs. 267.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.57% from Rs. 249.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.83 crore in March 2023 down 57.96% from Rs. 266.02 crore in March 2022.

L&T Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.21 89.99 267.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.21 89.99 267.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.26 2.65 3.22
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.43 0.64 0.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.68 26.01 1.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.67 60.65 262.91
Other Income 4.13 2.74 3.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.80 63.39 265.93
Interest -- 1.84 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.80 61.55 264.29
Exceptional Items -- 2,575.09 --
P/L Before Tax 111.80 2,636.64 264.29
Tax 8.60 500.35 15.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.20 2,136.29 249.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.20 2,136.29 249.09
Equity Share Capital 2,479.67 2,478.06 2,474.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 8.62 1.01
Diluted EPS 0.42 8.60 1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 8.62 1.01
Diluted EPS 0.42 8.60 1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited