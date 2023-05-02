L&T Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore, down 52.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore in March 2023 down 52.85% from Rs. 267.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.57% from Rs. 249.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.83 crore in March 2023 down 57.96% from Rs. 266.02 crore in March 2022.