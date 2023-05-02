English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    L&T Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore, down 52.85% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore in March 2023 down 52.85% from Rs. 267.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.57% from Rs. 249.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.83 crore in March 2023 down 57.96% from Rs. 266.02 crore in March 2022.

    L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

    L&T Finance shares closed at 92.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.11% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.2189.99267.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.2189.99267.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.262.653.22
    Depreciation0.030.040.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.430.640.05
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6826.011.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.6760.65262.91
    Other Income4.132.743.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.8063.39265.93
    Interest--1.841.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.8061.55264.29
    Exceptional Items--2,575.09--
    P/L Before Tax111.802,636.64264.29
    Tax8.60500.3515.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.202,136.29249.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.202,136.29249.09
    Equity Share Capital2,479.672,478.062,474.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.428.621.01
    Diluted EPS0.428.601.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.428.621.01
    Diluted EPS0.428.601.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
