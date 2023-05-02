L&T Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore, down 52.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 126.21 crore in March 2023 down 52.85% from Rs. 267.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.20 crore in March 2023 down 58.57% from Rs. 249.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.83 crore in March 2023 down 57.96% from Rs. 266.02 crore in March 2022.
L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.
L&T Finance shares closed at 92.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.11% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|126.21
|89.99
|267.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|126.21
|89.99
|267.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.26
|2.65
|3.22
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.43
|0.64
|0.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.68
|26.01
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|107.67
|60.65
|262.91
|Other Income
|4.13
|2.74
|3.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.80
|63.39
|265.93
|Interest
|--
|1.84
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|111.80
|61.55
|264.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2,575.09
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|111.80
|2,636.64
|264.29
|Tax
|8.60
|500.35
|15.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|103.20
|2,136.29
|249.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|103.20
|2,136.29
|249.09
|Equity Share Capital
|2,479.67
|2,478.06
|2,474.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|8.62
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|8.60
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|8.62
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|8.60
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
