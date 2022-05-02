 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.65 crore, up 126.57% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.65 crore in March 2022 up 126.57% from Rs. 118.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.09 crore in March 2022 up 323.12% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.02 crore in March 2022 up 127% from Rs. 117.19 crore in March 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 87.55 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.64% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.65 16.26 118.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.65 16.26 118.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.22 5.20 4.60
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.05 0.06 0.12
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.38 2.32 3.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.91 8.59 110.05
Other Income 3.02 5.35 6.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 265.93 13.94 117.04
Interest 1.64 15.79 37.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 264.29 -1.85 79.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 264.29 -1.85 79.08
Tax 15.20 7.68 20.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 249.09 -9.53 58.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 249.09 -9.53 58.87
Equity Share Capital 2,474.04 2,473.90 2,469.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 -0.04 0.26
Diluted EPS 1.01 -0.04 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 -0.04 0.26
Diluted EPS 1.01 -0.04 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
