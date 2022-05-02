L&T Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.65 crore, up 126.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.65 crore in March 2022 up 126.57% from Rs. 118.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.09 crore in March 2022 up 323.12% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.02 crore in March 2022 up 127% from Rs. 117.19 crore in March 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 87.55 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.64% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.