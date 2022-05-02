L&T Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.65 crore, up 126.57% Y-o-Y
May 02, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 267.65 crore in March 2022 up 126.57% from Rs. 118.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.09 crore in March 2022 up 323.12% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.02 crore in March 2022 up 127% from Rs. 117.19 crore in March 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 87.55 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.64% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|267.65
|16.26
|118.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|267.65
|16.26
|118.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.22
|5.20
|4.60
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.05
|0.06
|0.12
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|2.32
|3.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|262.91
|8.59
|110.05
|Other Income
|3.02
|5.35
|6.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|265.93
|13.94
|117.04
|Interest
|1.64
|15.79
|37.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|264.29
|-1.85
|79.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|264.29
|-1.85
|79.08
|Tax
|15.20
|7.68
|20.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|249.09
|-9.53
|58.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|249.09
|-9.53
|58.87
|Equity Share Capital
|2,474.04
|2,473.90
|2,469.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|-0.04
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|-0.04
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|-0.04
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|-0.04
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
