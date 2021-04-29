L&T Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.13 crore, down 70.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.13 crore in March 2021 down 70.5% from Rs. 400.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2021 down 82.68% from Rs. 339.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.19 crore in March 2021 down 70.93% from Rs. 403.13 crore in March 2020.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 91.90 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.60% returns over the last 6 months and 53.06% over the last 12 months.