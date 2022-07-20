L&T Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, down 28.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 27.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022 up 356.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 72.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.