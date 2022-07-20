 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, down 28.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 27.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022 up 356.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 72.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.05 267.65 27.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.05 267.65 27.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.09 3.22 3.65
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.05 -0.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.62 1.38 1.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.25 262.91 22.39
Other Income 3.06 3.02 3.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.31 265.93 26.00
Interest 2.10 1.64 28.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.21 264.29 -2.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.21 264.29 -2.35
Tax 10.18 15.20 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.03 249.09 -2.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.03 249.09 -2.35
Equity Share Capital 2,474.90 2,474.04 2,470.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 1.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 1.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 1.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 1.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #L&amp;T Finance Holdings #L&T Finance #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.