L&T Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, down 28.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 27.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022 up 356.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022 down 29.47% from Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 72.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.05
|267.65
|27.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.05
|267.65
|27.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.09
|3.22
|3.65
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.05
|-0.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|1.38
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.25
|262.91
|22.39
|Other Income
|3.06
|3.02
|3.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.31
|265.93
|26.00
|Interest
|2.10
|1.64
|28.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.21
|264.29
|-2.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.21
|264.29
|-2.35
|Tax
|10.18
|15.20
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.03
|249.09
|-2.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.03
|249.09
|-2.35
|Equity Share Capital
|2,474.90
|2,474.04
|2,470.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|1.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|1.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|1.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|1.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited