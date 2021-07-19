L&T Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, up 40.94% Y-o-Y
July 19, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in June 2021 up 40.94% from Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021 down 101.87% from Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2021 up 217.01% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2020.
L&T Finance shares closed at 94.85 on July 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 70.53% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.85
|118.13
|19.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.85
|118.13
|19.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|4.60
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.15
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.05
|0.12
|4.92
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|3.21
|10.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.39
|110.05
|3.19
|Other Income
|3.61
|6.99
|4.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.00
|117.04
|8.11
|Interest
|28.35
|37.96
|58.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|79.08
|-50.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|224.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|79.08
|174.30
|Tax
|--
|20.21
|48.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.35
|58.87
|125.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.35
|58.87
|125.91
|Equity Share Capital
|2,470.58
|2,469.45
|2,004.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.26
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.26
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.26
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.26
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited