L&T Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, up 40.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in June 2021 up 40.94% from Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021 down 101.87% from Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2021 up 217.01% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 94.85 on July 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 70.53% over the last 12 months.