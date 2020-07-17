L&T Finance Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in June 2020 up 19.32% from Rs. 16.56 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2020 up 520.4% from Rs. 29.95 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2020 down 55.82% from Rs. 18.63 crore in June 2019.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 59.75 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.52% over the last 12 months.