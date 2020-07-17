L&T Finance Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in June 2020 up 19.32% from Rs. 16.56 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.91 crore in June 2020 up 520.4% from Rs. 29.95 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2020 down 55.82% from Rs. 18.63 crore in June 2019.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2019.
L&T Finance shares closed at 59.75 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.52% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.76
|400.49
|16.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.76
|400.49
|16.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|7.34
|3.63
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.92
|0.03
|0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.83
|2.25
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.19
|390.75
|9.89
|Other Income
|4.92
|12.26
|8.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.11
|403.01
|18.51
|Interest
|58.49
|61.32
|43.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.38
|341.69
|-25.35
|Exceptional Items
|224.68
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|174.30
|341.69
|-25.35
|Tax
|48.39
|1.88
|4.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|125.91
|339.81
|-29.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|125.91
|339.81
|-29.95
|Equity Share Capital
|2,004.85
|2,004.83
|1,999.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.70
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.69
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.70
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.69
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:52 am