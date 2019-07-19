L&T Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore, down 48.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore in June 2019 down 48.86% from Rs. 32.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.95 crore in June 2019 down 389.37% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in June 2019 down 60.26% from Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2018.

L&T Finance shares closed at 117.20 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.