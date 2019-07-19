L&T Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore, down 48.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore in June 2019 down 48.86% from Rs. 32.38 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.95 crore in June 2019 down 389.37% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in June 2019 down 60.26% from Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2018.
L&T Finance shares closed at 117.20 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.56
|303.14
|32.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.56
|303.14
|32.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.63
|1.35
|4.36
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.06
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.02
|-0.03
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.90
|1.74
|2.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.89
|300.02
|25.91
|Other Income
|8.62
|7.41
|20.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.51
|307.43
|46.88
|Interest
|43.86
|47.16
|36.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.35
|260.27
|10.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.35
|260.27
|10.60
|Tax
|4.60
|33.01
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.95
|227.26
|10.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.95
|227.26
|10.35
|Equity Share Capital
|1,999.53
|1,998.81
|1,995.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.14
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.13
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.14
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.13
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited