L&T Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore, up 453.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore in December 2022 up 453.44% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,136.29 crore in December 2022 up 22516.47% from Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.43 crore in December 2022 up 352.1% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 95.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.39% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.