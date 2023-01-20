 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore, up 453.44% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore in December 2022 up 453.44% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,136.29 crore in December 2022 up 22516.47% from Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.43 crore in December 2022 up 352.1% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 95.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.39% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.99 111.12 16.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.99 111.12 16.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.65 2.73 5.20
Depreciation 0.04 0.10 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.64 0.03 0.06
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.01 15.33 2.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.65 92.93 8.59
Other Income 2.74 2.73 5.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.39 95.66 13.94
Interest 1.84 2.11 15.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.55 93.55 -1.85
Exceptional Items 2,575.09 283.00 --
P/L Before Tax 2,636.64 376.55 -1.85
Tax 500.35 50.37 7.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,136.29 326.18 -9.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,136.29 326.18 -9.53
Equity Share Capital 2,478.06 2,476.02 2,473.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.62 1.32 -0.04
Diluted EPS 8.60 1.31 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.62 1.32 -0.04
Diluted EPS 8.60 1.31 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #L&amp;T Finance Holdings #L&T Finance #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm