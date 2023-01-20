English
    L&T Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore, up 453.44% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore in December 2022 up 453.44% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,136.29 crore in December 2022 up 22516.47% from Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.43 crore in December 2022 up 352.1% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

    L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

    L&T Finance shares closed at 95.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.39% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.99111.1216.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.99111.1216.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.652.735.20
    Depreciation0.040.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.640.030.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.0115.332.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.6592.938.59
    Other Income2.742.735.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.3995.6613.94
    Interest1.842.1115.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.5593.55-1.85
    Exceptional Items2,575.09283.00--
    P/L Before Tax2,636.64376.55-1.85
    Tax500.3550.377.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,136.29326.18-9.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,136.29326.18-9.53
    Equity Share Capital2,478.062,476.022,473.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.621.32-0.04
    Diluted EPS8.601.31-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.621.32-0.04
    Diluted EPS8.601.31-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
