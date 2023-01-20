L&T Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore, up 453.44% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore in December 2022 up 453.44% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,136.29 crore in December 2022 up 22516.47% from Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.43 crore in December 2022 up 352.1% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 95.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.39% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.99
|111.12
|16.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.99
|111.12
|16.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.73
|5.20
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.64
|0.03
|0.06
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.01
|15.33
|2.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.65
|92.93
|8.59
|Other Income
|2.74
|2.73
|5.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.39
|95.66
|13.94
|Interest
|1.84
|2.11
|15.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.55
|93.55
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|2,575.09
|283.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,636.64
|376.55
|-1.85
|Tax
|500.35
|50.37
|7.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,136.29
|326.18
|-9.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,136.29
|326.18
|-9.53
|Equity Share Capital
|2,478.06
|2,476.02
|2,473.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.62
|1.32
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|8.60
|1.31
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.62
|1.32
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|8.60
|1.31
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited