L&T Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in December 2021 down 4.91% from Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2021 up 65.51% from Rs. 27.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021 down 18.14% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 73.20 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)