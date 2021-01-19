MARKET NEWS

L&T Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore, down 41.46% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore in December 2020 down 41.46% from Rs. 29.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.63 crore in December 2020 down 8.65% from Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2020 down 48.28% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 99.55 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.28% returns over the last 6 months and -15.71% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17.1016.2729.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.1016.2729.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.134.277.30
Depreciation0.190.120.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.142.41--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses-0.40-1.162.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0410.6319.29
Other Income3.914.3413.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9514.9733.02
Interest46.9549.5652.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.00-34.59-19.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-30.00-34.59-19.26
Tax-2.376.516.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.63-41.10-25.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.63-41.10-25.43
Equity Share Capital2,006.982,006.532,000.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.14-0.20-0.13
Diluted EPS-0.14-0.20-0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.14-0.20-0.13
Diluted EPS-0.14-0.20-0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 19, 2021 09:00 am

