L&T Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore, down 41.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore in December 2020 down 41.46% from Rs. 29.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.63 crore in December 2020 down 8.65% from Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2020 down 48.28% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 99.55 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.28% returns over the last 6 months and -15.71% over the last 12 months.