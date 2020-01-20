L&T Finance Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.21 crore, down 40.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.21 crore in December 2019 down 40.23% from Rs. 48.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2019 down 499.76% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2019 down 40.77% from Rs. 55.95 crore in December 2018.

L&T Finance shares closed at 127.25 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -9.94% over the last 12 months.