L&T Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore, up 138.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore in December 2018 up 138.16% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2018 down 160.74% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.95 crore in December 2018 up 164.04% from Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2017.
L&T Finance shares closed at 140.65 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.87
|97.71
|20.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.87
|97.71
|20.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.58
|4.79
|1.95
|Depreciation
|0.05
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|2.19
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.30
|--
|0.39
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.32
|-0.64
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.22
|93.56
|15.99
|Other Income
|13.68
|2.31
|5.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.90
|95.87
|21.19
|Interest
|61.13
|57.48
|19.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.23
|38.39
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.23
|38.39
|1.25
|Tax
|-0.99
|4.70
|-5.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.24
|33.69
|6.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.24
|33.69
|6.98
|Equity Share Capital
|1,997.33
|1,997.05
|1,823.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.17
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.17
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.17
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.17
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited