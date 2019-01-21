L&T Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore, up 138.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.87 crore in December 2018 up 138.16% from Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2018 down 160.74% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.95 crore in December 2018 up 164.04% from Rs. 21.19 crore in December 2017.

L&T Finance shares closed at 140.65 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.