MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Finance Holdings Q1 profit rises 20% to Rs 178 crore

The company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose a tad to 5.75 percent during the quarter as against 5.24 percent in the year- ago period.

PTI
July 16, 2021 / 09:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported 20 percent rise in net profit at Rs 178 crore for June quarter 2021-22, mainly driven by rural demand for farm equipment.

The non-banking financial company had registered Rs 148 crore profit in the year-ago period.

LTFH said COVID-related partial lockdowns in April and May had an impact on few businesses during the quarter under review.

However, with gradual unlock of the economy from June, the disbursements bounced back led by faster pick-up in economic activity across farm equipment finance, two-wheeler finance, consumer loans and infrastructure finance.

Due to slower industry pick-up, the micro loans, housing and real estate business saw moderate uptick in collections and disbursements, it said.

Close

Related stories

Farm equipment finance witnessed 130 percent growth at Rs 1,357 crore as against Rs 590 crore in the year-ago period.

Infrastructure finance showed robust disbursement momentum post unlock and continued sell-down with Rs 1,480 crore disbursed in the quarter.

The business continues to see robust performance backed by higher sell-down volumes and refinancing, it added.

The company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose a tad to 5.75 percent during the quarter as against 5.24 percent in the year- ago period. Net NPAs or bad loans rose to 2.07 percent from 1.71 percent.

From 2018-19, LTFH started building macro-prudential provisions for any unanticipated future events which held the company in good stead.

Continuing this focus, as a prudent measure LTFH created additional provisions of Rs 369 crore in the quarter under review. With this, it is carrying total additional provisions of Rs 1,403 crore (1.75 percent of standard book), it said.

These provisions are over and above the expected credit losses on NPA and standard asset provisions.

Despite severe impact of COVID 2.0, the learnings from COVID 1.0 held us in good stead in managing short-term challenges and helped maximise positive impact on business metrics.

"Our Q1FY22 performance reflects the fact that the company has built a sustainable business model, one which will enable it to grow in the medium to long-term while dealing with any short-term challenges (including impact of COVID 2.0)," LTFH Managing Director & CEO Dinanath Dubhashi said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #L&T Finance Holdings #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 09:17 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.