App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Finance Holdings Q1 net profit dips 73% to Rs 148 crore on higher provisioning

Total income fell to Rs 3,397.53 crore in June quarter as against Rs 3,689.50 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Thursday reported a 73 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 148 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year due to higher contingency provisioning. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 549 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter of previous fiscal year.

LTFH further strengthened its balance sheet through provisions of Rs 577 crore over and above GS3 (gross stage 3) provisioning. Adjusted for above provisions, profit after tax (PAT) for Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 580 crore, the company said in a release.

Stage 3 loans are classified as non-performing assets (NPAs).

Close

"Profitability for the quarter was largely impacted due to interest cost on enhanced liquidity, lower fee income and most importantly, incremental provisions taken to strengthen the balance sheet against the after effect of the pandemic," it said.

related news

Total income fell to Rs 3,397.53 crore in June quarter as against Rs 3,689.50 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

LTFH said it witnessed faster than expected recovery in rural segments with 19 per cent year-on-year growth in farm equipment financing during the month of June.

Besides, there has been strong uptick in collections as a progressive improvement from April to June, while there has been a reduction in moratorium on retail lending book from 79 per cent in March to 44 per cent in June.

Gross NPAs (GS3) fell to 5.72 per cent from 5.24 per cent a year ago, and net NPAs (NS3) reduced to 1.71 per cent from 2.48 per cent as on June 30, 2020, it said. Provision coverage ratio improved to 69 per cent from 58 per cent.

The company remained resilient in Q1FY21, enduring the challenges posed by COVID-19, by maintaining enhanced levels of liquidity, higher focus on restoring collection rhythm, including digital modes of collection, and re-initiating disbursements with tightened credit norms, it said.

"The results of this quarter should be seen less as a quarterly result and more from the viewpoint of fortifying the company from any challenges arising in post-Covid scenario. Also, the various parameters should not be viewed on absolute levels but on the basis of progressive development from April to June as the company took advantage of gradual unlocking of markets," LTFH MD and CEO Dinanath Dubhashi said.

Enhanced provisioning, stronger risk controls, ample liquidity, along with a resilient business model and the revival seen in the rural economy from June onwards, gives the company the confidence to bounce back faster to pre-Covid levels than anticipated, Dubhashi said.

Shares of LTFH on Thursday closed 1.73 per cent lower at Rs 59.80 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #Business #L&T Finance Holdings Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.