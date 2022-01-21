MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Finance Holdings' net profit rises 12% to Rs 326 crore in December quarter

In a statement, the company said it witnessed strong improvement in disbursements and collections in Q3FY22, and witnessed an all-time high retail quarterly disbursements of about Rs 7,600 crore, up by 29 per cent from a year ago.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported a 12 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 326 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had registered a net profit of Rs 291 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said it witnessed strong improvement in disbursements and collections in Q3FY22, and witnessed an all-time high retail quarterly disbursements of about Rs 7,600 crore, up by 29 per cent from a year ago.

Total income during the October-December 2021 period, however, was down at Rs 3,099 crore, as against Rs 3,504 crore in Q3FY21.

"The period saw businesses returning to pre-COVID-19 levels despite industry de-growth during the festive season."

Close

Related stories

"In our retail businesses of farm and two-wheeler finance, we maintained business momentum as a leading retail financier with a stable market share, owing to our digital and data analytics capabilities,” Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said.

Dubhashi added that the company’s micro-loans business volumes have normalised and it continues to gain traction in consumer loans and home loans.

On the asset quality, the company’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 5.91 per cent by the end of December 2021 from 5.12 per cent by the year-ago same period.

The net non-performing assets (NPAs) also rose to 3.03 per cent from 1.92 per cent.

The company said it continues to carry additional provisions of Rs 1,699 crore, and expressed confidence that the existing provisions will be sufficient to counter any moratorium-related stress on account of a one-time restructuring-related impact in future, if any, on account of COVID-19.
PTI
Tags: #Business #L&T Finance Holdings #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2022 07:32 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.