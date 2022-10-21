L&T Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,138.10 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,138.10 crore in September 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 3,051.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 406.43 crore in September 2022 up 81.42% from Rs. 224.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,021.10 crore in September 2022 up 12.95% from Rs. 1,789.37 crore in September 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 79.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,138.10
|2,988.40
|3,051.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,138.10
|2,988.40
|3,051.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|342.09
|296.91
|285.99
|Depreciation
|27.09
|27.35
|28.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|405.28
|666.31
|43.46
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|488.89
|425.25
|1,015.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,874.75
|1,572.58
|1,678.38
|Other Income
|119.26
|147.40
|82.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,994.01
|1,719.98
|1,761.02
|Interest
|1,438.46
|1,413.20
|1,441.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|555.55
|306.78
|319.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|555.55
|306.78
|319.32
|Tax
|195.24
|85.13
|96.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|360.31
|221.65
|222.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|45.26
|39.52
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|405.57
|261.17
|222.99
|Minority Interest
|0.86
|0.93
|1.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|406.43
|262.10
|224.03
|Equity Share Capital
|2,476.02
|2,474.90
|2,472.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|1.07
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.07
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|1.07
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.07
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited