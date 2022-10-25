 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,138.10 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,138.10 crore in September 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 3,051.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 406.43 crore in September 2022 up 81.42% from Rs. 224.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,021.10 crore in September 2022 up 12.95% from Rs. 1,789.37 crore in September 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 79.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -2.03% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,138.10 2,988.40 3,051.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,138.10 2,988.40 3,051.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 342.09 296.91 285.99
Depreciation 27.09 27.35 28.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 405.28 666.31 43.46
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 488.89 425.25 1,015.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,874.75 1,572.58 1,678.38
Other Income 119.26 147.40 82.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,994.01 1,719.98 1,761.02
Interest 1,438.46 1,413.20 1,441.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 555.55 306.78 319.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 555.55 306.78 319.32
Tax 195.24 85.13 96.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 360.31 221.65 222.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 45.26 39.52 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 405.57 261.17 222.99
Minority Interest 0.86 0.93 1.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 406.43 262.10 224.03
Equity Share Capital 2,476.02 2,474.90 2,472.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.07 0.91
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.07 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.07 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.07 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
