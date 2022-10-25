L&T Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,138.10 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,138.10 crore in September 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 3,051.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 406.43 crore in September 2022 up 81.42% from Rs. 224.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,021.10 crore in September 2022 up 12.95% from Rs. 1,789.37 crore in September 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 79.55 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -2.03% over the last 12 months.