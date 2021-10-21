L&T Finance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,051.82 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,051.82 crore in September 2021 down 10.45% from Rs. 3,408.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.03 crore in September 2021 down 15.5% from Rs. 265.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,789.37 crore in September 2021 down 20.22% from Rs. 2,242.97 crore in September 2020.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 91.35 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 55.41% over the last 12 months.