L&T Finance Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,408.10 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,408.10 crore in September 2020 down 5.63% from Rs. 3,611.31 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.12 crore in September 2020 up 52.19% from Rs. 174.20 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,242.97 crore in September 2020 down 16% from Rs. 2,670.13 crore in September 2019.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2019.
L&T Finance shares closed at 64.95 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.43% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,408.10
|3,387.06
|3,611.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,408.10
|3,387.06
|3,611.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|236.20
|241.59
|263.53
|Depreciation
|25.16
|18.59
|15.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|604.52
|943.52
|480.56
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|425.22
|341.98
|297.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,117.00
|1,841.38
|2,553.70
|Other Income
|100.81
|10.47
|100.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,217.81
|1,851.85
|2,654.24
|Interest
|1,888.78
|1,978.20
|1,897.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|329.03
|-126.35
|756.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|225.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|329.03
|99.26
|756.29
|Tax
|81.31
|-48.18
|108.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|247.72
|147.44
|647.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-473.38
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|247.72
|147.44
|174.51
|Minority Interest
|17.40
|0.87
|-0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|265.12
|148.31
|174.20
|Equity Share Capital
|2,006.53
|2,004.85
|2,000.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|0.74
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|0.74
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|0.74
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|0.74
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:25 pm