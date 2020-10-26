L&T Finance Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,408.10 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,408.10 crore in September 2020 down 5.63% from Rs. 3,611.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.12 crore in September 2020 up 52.19% from Rs. 174.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,242.97 crore in September 2020 down 16% from Rs. 2,670.13 crore in September 2019.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 64.95 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.43% over the last 12 months.