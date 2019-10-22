L&T Finance Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,611.31 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,611.31 crore in September 2019 up 11.24% from Rs. 3,246.30 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.20 crore in September 2019 down 68.92% from Rs. 560.41 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,670.13 crore in September 2019 up 8.58% from Rs. 2,459.09 crore in September 2018.
L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2018.
L&T Finance shares closed at 85.40 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.73% returns over the last 6 months and -28.21% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,611.31
|3,594.54
|3,246.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,611.31
|3,594.54
|3,246.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|263.53
|245.77
|217.88
|Depreciation
|15.89
|15.77
|11.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|480.56
|530.52
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|297.63
|231.87
|649.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,553.70
|2,570.61
|2,367.59
|Other Income
|100.54
|94.96
|79.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,654.24
|2,665.57
|2,447.33
|Interest
|1,897.95
|1,922.94
|1,649.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|756.29
|742.63
|797.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|756.29
|742.63
|797.64
|Tax
|108.40
|193.21
|238.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|647.89
|549.42
|559.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-473.38
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|174.51
|549.42
|559.12
|Minority Interest
|-0.31
|-0.63
|1.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|174.20
|548.79
|560.41
|Equity Share Capital
|2,000.48
|1,999.53
|1,997.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|2.74
|2.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|2.74
|2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|2.74
|2.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|2.74
|2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
