L&T Finance Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,611.31 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,611.31 crore in September 2019 up 11.24% from Rs. 3,246.30 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.20 crore in September 2019 down 68.92% from Rs. 560.41 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,670.13 crore in September 2019 up 8.58% from Rs. 2,459.09 crore in September 2018.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2018.

L&T Finance shares closed at 85.40 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.73% returns over the last 6 months and -28.21% over the last 12 months.