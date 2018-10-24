L&T Finance Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,246.30 crore, Up 36.18% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are: Net Sales at Rs 3,246.30 crore in September 2018 Up 36.18% from Rs. 2,383.82 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 560.41 crore in September 2018 Up 55.57% from Rs. 360.24 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,459.09 crore in September 2018 Up 45.13% from Rs. 1,694.40 crore in September 2017. L&T Finance EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.81 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2017. L&T Finance shares closed at 122.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -41.56% over the last 12 months. L&T Finance Holdings Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,246.30 3,041.04 2,383.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,246.30 3,041.04 2,383.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 217.88 161.20 114.08 Depreciation 11.76 11.66 12.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 215.59 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 435.85 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 649.07 327.45 470.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,367.59 2,104.88 1,571.32 Other Income 79.74 137.47 110.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,447.33 2,242.35 1,682.22 Interest 1,649.69 1,513.17 1,296.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 797.64 729.18 385.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 797.64 729.18 385.48 Tax 238.52 189.35 23.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 559.12 539.83 362.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 559.12 539.83 362.47 Minority Interest 1.29 -1.45 -1.58 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.65 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 560.41 538.38 360.24 Equity Share Capital 1,997.05 1,995.75 1,821.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.70 1.83 Diluted EPS 2.79 2.68 1.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.70 1.83 Diluted EPS 2.79 2.68 1.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 24, 2018 06:50 pm