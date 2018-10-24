L&T Finance Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,246.30 crore, Up 36.18% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,246.30 3,041.04 2,383.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,246.30 3,041.04 2,383.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 217.88 161.20 114.08 Depreciation 11.76 11.66 12.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 215.59 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- 435.85 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 649.07 327.45 470.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,367.59 2,104.88 1,571.32 Other Income 79.74 137.47 110.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,447.33 2,242.35 1,682.22 Interest 1,649.69 1,513.17 1,296.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 797.64 729.18 385.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 797.64 729.18 385.48 Tax 238.52 189.35 23.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 559.12 539.83 362.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 559.12 539.83 362.47 Minority Interest 1.29 -1.45 -1.58 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.65 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 560.41 538.38 360.24 Equity Share Capital 1,997.05 1,995.75 1,821.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.70 1.83 Diluted EPS 2.79 2.68 1.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.81 2.70 1.83 Diluted EPS 2.79 2.68 1.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited