L&T Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore in March 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 3,415.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.24 crore in March 2022 up 28.25% from Rs. 266.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,839.15 crore in March 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 2,349.69 crore in March 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 87.55 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,946.78
|2,970.75
|3,415.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,946.78
|2,970.75
|3,415.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|302.35
|263.24
|271.57
|Depreciation
|27.78
|24.28
|22.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|354.27
|519.98
|504.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|571.39
|515.93
|461.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,690.99
|1,647.32
|2,155.34
|Other Income
|120.38
|128.37
|172.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,811.37
|1,775.69
|2,327.36
|Interest
|1,392.26
|1,406.59
|1,609.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|419.11
|369.10
|718.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|419.11
|369.10
|718.24
|Tax
|128.93
|112.60
|452.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|290.18
|256.50
|265.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|51.17
|51.38
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|341.35
|307.88
|265.97
|Minority Interest
|0.89
|18.11
|0.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|342.24
|325.99
|266.85
|Equity Share Capital
|2,474.04
|2,473.90
|2,469.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.39
|1.32
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.39
|1.32
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.38
|1.32
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.39
|1.32
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
