 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore in March 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 3,415.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.24 crore in March 2022 up 28.25% from Rs. 266.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,839.15 crore in March 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 2,349.69 crore in March 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 87.55 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,946.78 2,970.75 3,415.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,946.78 2,970.75 3,415.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 302.35 263.24 271.57
Depreciation 27.78 24.28 22.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 354.27 519.98 504.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 571.39 515.93 461.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,690.99 1,647.32 2,155.34
Other Income 120.38 128.37 172.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,811.37 1,775.69 2,327.36
Interest 1,392.26 1,406.59 1,609.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 419.11 369.10 718.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 419.11 369.10 718.24
Tax 128.93 112.60 452.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 290.18 256.50 265.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 51.17 51.38 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 341.35 307.88 265.97
Minority Interest 0.89 18.11 0.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 342.24 325.99 266.85
Equity Share Capital 2,474.04 2,473.90 2,469.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 1.32 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.39 1.32 1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.32 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.39 1.32 1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #L&amp;T Finance Holdings #L&T Finance #Results
first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.