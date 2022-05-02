L&T Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore in March 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 3,415.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.24 crore in March 2022 up 28.25% from Rs. 266.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,839.15 crore in March 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 2,349.69 crore in March 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 87.55 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.