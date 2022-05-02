English
    L&T Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,946.78 crore in March 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 3,415.16 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.24 crore in March 2022 up 28.25% from Rs. 266.85 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,839.15 crore in March 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 2,349.69 crore in March 2021.

    L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

    L&T Finance shares closed at 87.55 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,946.782,970.753,415.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,946.782,970.753,415.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost302.35263.24271.57
    Depreciation27.7824.2822.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies354.27519.98504.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses571.39515.93461.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,690.991,647.322,155.34
    Other Income120.38128.37172.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,811.371,775.692,327.36
    Interest1,392.261,406.591,609.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax419.11369.10718.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax419.11369.10718.24
    Tax128.93112.60452.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities290.18256.50265.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items51.1751.38--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period341.35307.88265.97
    Minority Interest0.8918.110.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates342.24325.99266.85
    Equity Share Capital2,474.042,473.902,469.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.391.321.18
    Diluted EPS1.391.321.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.321.18
    Diluted EPS1.391.321.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #L&T Finance Holdings #L&T Finance #Results
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
