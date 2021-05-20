L&T Finance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,415.16 crore, up 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,415.16 crore in March 2021 up 1.79% from Rs. 3,355.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.85 crore in March 2021 down 30.89% from Rs. 386.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,349.69 crore in March 2021 up 3.03% from Rs. 2,280.55 crore in March 2020.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 90.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.40% returns over the last 6 months and 86.53% over the last 12 months.