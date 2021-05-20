L&T Finance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,415.16 crore, up 1.79% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,415.16 crore in March 2021 up 1.79% from Rs. 3,355.24 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.85 crore in March 2021 down 30.89% from Rs. 386.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,349.69 crore in March 2021 up 3.03% from Rs. 2,280.55 crore in March 2020.
L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2020.
L&T Finance shares closed at 90.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.40% returns over the last 6 months and 86.53% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,415.16
|3,503.43
|3,355.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,415.16
|3,503.43
|3,355.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|271.57
|257.70
|270.36
|Depreciation
|22.33
|21.01
|21.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|504.02
|925.97
|501.98
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|461.90
|344.99
|374.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,155.34
|1,953.76
|2,187.10
|Other Income
|172.02
|118.73
|71.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,327.36
|2,072.49
|2,259.08
|Interest
|1,609.12
|1,723.82
|1,803.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|718.24
|348.67
|455.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|718.24
|348.67
|455.94
|Tax
|452.27
|60.92
|71.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|265.97
|287.75
|384.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|265.97
|287.75
|384.86
|Minority Interest
|0.88
|2.91
|1.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|266.85
|339.23
|386.15
|Equity Share Capital
|2,469.45
|2,006.98
|2,004.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|1.45
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|1.45
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|1.45
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|1.45
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited