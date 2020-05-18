L&T Finance Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,355.24 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,355.24 crore in March 2020 up 1.54% from Rs. 3,304.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.15 crore in March 2020 down 29.48% from Rs. 547.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,280.55 crore in March 2020 down 12.14% from Rs. 2,595.72 crore in March 2019.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 57.30 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.29% returns over the last 6 months and -50.73% over the last 12 months.