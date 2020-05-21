L&T Finance Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,355.24 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,355.24 crore in March 2020 up 1.54% from Rs. 3,304.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.15 crore in March 2020 down 29.48% from Rs. 547.58 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,280.55 crore in March 2020 down 12.14% from Rs. 2,595.72 crore in March 2019.
L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2019.
L&T Finance shares closed at 53.70 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.78% returns over the last 6 months and -57.40% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,355.24
|3,630.64
|3,304.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,355.24
|3,630.64
|3,304.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|270.36
|282.66
|215.76
|Depreciation
|21.47
|28.46
|13.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|501.98
|481.13
|151.58
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|374.33
|328.75
|420.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,187.10
|2,509.64
|2,502.17
|Other Income
|71.98
|105.15
|79.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,259.08
|2,614.79
|2,581.86
|Interest
|1,803.14
|1,889.57
|1,832.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|455.94
|725.22
|749.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|455.94
|725.22
|749.36
|Tax
|71.08
|133.75
|197.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|384.86
|591.47
|552.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|384.86
|591.47
|552.12
|Minority Interest
|1.29
|-0.44
|-4.54
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|386.15
|591.03
|547.58
|Equity Share Capital
|2,004.83
|2,000.51
|1,998.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.93
|2.95
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.95
|2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.93
|2.95
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.95
|2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:16 am