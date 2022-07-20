 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,988.40 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,988.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 3,140.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.10 crore in June 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 177.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,747.33 crore in June 2022 down 1.26% from Rs. 1,769.71 crore in June 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 72.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,988.40 2,946.78 3,140.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,988.40 2,946.78 3,140.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 296.91 302.35 286.90
Depreciation 27.35 27.78 22.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 666.31 354.27 791.46
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 425.25 571.39 353.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,572.58 1,690.99 1,685.37
Other Income 147.40 120.38 61.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,719.98 1,811.37 1,746.74
Interest 1,413.20 1,392.26 1,508.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 306.78 419.11 237.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 306.78 419.11 237.88
Tax 85.13 128.93 60.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 221.65 290.18 177.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 39.52 51.17 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 261.17 341.35 177.02
Minority Interest 0.93 0.89 0.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 262.10 342.24 177.85
Equity Share Capital 2,474.90 2,474.04 2,470.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 1.39 0.72
Diluted EPS 1.07 1.39 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 1.38 0.72
Diluted EPS 1.07 1.39 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
