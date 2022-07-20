L&T Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,988.40 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,988.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 3,140.12 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.10 crore in June 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 177.85 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,747.33 crore in June 2022 down 1.26% from Rs. 1,769.71 crore in June 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 72.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,988.40
|2,946.78
|3,140.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,988.40
|2,946.78
|3,140.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|296.91
|302.35
|286.90
|Depreciation
|27.35
|27.78
|22.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|666.31
|354.27
|791.46
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|425.25
|571.39
|353.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,572.58
|1,690.99
|1,685.37
|Other Income
|147.40
|120.38
|61.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,719.98
|1,811.37
|1,746.74
|Interest
|1,413.20
|1,392.26
|1,508.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|306.78
|419.11
|237.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|306.78
|419.11
|237.88
|Tax
|85.13
|128.93
|60.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|221.65
|290.18
|177.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|39.52
|51.17
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|261.17
|341.35
|177.02
|Minority Interest
|0.93
|0.89
|0.83
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|262.10
|342.24
|177.85
|Equity Share Capital
|2,474.90
|2,474.04
|2,470.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|1.39
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|1.39
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|1.38
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|1.39
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited