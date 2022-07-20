L&T Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,988.40 crore, down 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,988.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.83% from Rs. 3,140.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.10 crore in June 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 177.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,747.33 crore in June 2022 down 1.26% from Rs. 1,769.71 crore in June 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 72.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.04% over the last 12 months.