L&T Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,140.12 crore, down 7.29% Y-o-Y
July 19, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,140.12 crore in June 2021 down 7.29% from Rs. 3,387.06 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.85 crore in June 2021 up 19.92% from Rs. 148.31 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,769.71 crore in June 2021 down 5.39% from Rs. 1,870.44 crore in June 2020.
L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.
L&T Finance shares closed at 94.90 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,140.12
|3,415.16
|3,387.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,140.12
|3,415.16
|3,387.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|286.90
|271.57
|241.59
|Depreciation
|22.97
|22.33
|18.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|791.46
|504.02
|943.52
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|353.42
|461.90
|341.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,685.37
|2,155.34
|1,841.38
|Other Income
|61.37
|172.02
|10.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,746.74
|2,327.36
|1,851.85
|Interest
|1,508.86
|1,609.12
|1,978.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|237.88
|718.24
|-126.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|225.61
|P/L Before Tax
|237.88
|718.24
|99.26
|Tax
|60.86
|452.27
|-48.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|177.02
|265.97
|147.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|177.02
|265.97
|147.44
|Minority Interest
|0.83
|0.88
|0.87
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|177.85
|266.85
|148.31
|Equity Share Capital
|2,470.58
|2,469.45
|2,004.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|1.18
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|1.17
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|1.18
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|1.17
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited