L&T Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,140.12 crore, down 7.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,140.12 crore in June 2021 down 7.29% from Rs. 3,387.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.85 crore in June 2021 up 19.92% from Rs. 148.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,769.71 crore in June 2021 down 5.39% from Rs. 1,870.44 crore in June 2020.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 94.90 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.