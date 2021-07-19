MARKET NEWS

L&T Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,140.12 crore, down 7.29% Y-o-Y

July 19, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,140.12 crore in June 2021 down 7.29% from Rs. 3,387.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.85 crore in June 2021 up 19.92% from Rs. 148.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,769.71 crore in June 2021 down 5.39% from Rs. 1,870.44 crore in June 2020.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 94.90 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,140.123,415.163,387.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,140.123,415.163,387.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost286.90271.57241.59
Depreciation22.9722.3318.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies791.46504.02943.52
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses353.42461.90341.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,685.372,155.341,841.38
Other Income61.37172.0210.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,746.742,327.361,851.85
Interest1,508.861,609.121,978.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax237.88718.24-126.35
Exceptional Items----225.61
P/L Before Tax237.88718.2499.26
Tax60.86452.27-48.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities177.02265.97147.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period177.02265.97147.44
Minority Interest0.830.880.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates177.85266.85148.31
Equity Share Capital2,470.582,469.452,004.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.721.180.74
Diluted EPS0.721.170.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.721.180.74
Diluted EPS0.721.170.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2021 10:44 am

