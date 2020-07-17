L&T Finance Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,387.06 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,387.06 crore in June 2020 down 5.77% from Rs. 3,594.54 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.31 crore in June 2020 down 72.98% from Rs. 548.79 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,870.44 crore in June 2020 down 30.24% from Rs. 2,681.34 crore in June 2019.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 59.75 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.52% over the last 12 months.