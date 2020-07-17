L&T Finance Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,387.06 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,387.06 crore in June 2020 down 5.77% from Rs. 3,594.54 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.31 crore in June 2020 down 72.98% from Rs. 548.79 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,870.44 crore in June 2020 down 30.24% from Rs. 2,681.34 crore in June 2019.
L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2019.
L&T Finance shares closed at 59.75 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.52% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,387.06
|3,355.24
|3,594.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,387.06
|3,355.24
|3,594.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|241.59
|270.36
|245.77
|Depreciation
|18.59
|21.47
|15.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|943.52
|501.98
|530.52
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|341.98
|374.33
|231.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,841.38
|2,187.10
|2,570.61
|Other Income
|10.47
|71.98
|94.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,851.85
|2,259.08
|2,665.57
|Interest
|1,978.20
|1,803.14
|1,922.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-126.35
|455.94
|742.63
|Exceptional Items
|225.61
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|99.26
|455.94
|742.63
|Tax
|-48.18
|71.08
|193.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|147.44
|384.86
|549.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|147.44
|384.86
|549.42
|Minority Interest
|0.87
|1.29
|-0.63
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|148.31
|386.15
|548.79
|Equity Share Capital
|2,004.85
|2,004.83
|1,999.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.74
|1.93
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|1.92
|2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.74
|1.93
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|1.92
|2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
