L&T Finance Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,594.54 crore, up 18.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,594.54 crore in June 2019 up 18.2% from Rs. 3,041.04 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 548.79 crore in June 2019 up 1.93% from Rs. 538.38 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,681.34 crore in June 2019 up 18.96% from Rs. 2,254.01 crore in June 2018.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2018.
L&T Finance shares closed at 117.20 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,594.54
|3,304.23
|3,041.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,594.54
|3,304.23
|3,041.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|245.77
|215.76
|161.20
|Depreciation
|15.77
|13.86
|11.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|435.85
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|762.39
|572.44
|327.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,570.61
|2,502.17
|2,104.88
|Other Income
|94.96
|79.69
|137.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,665.57
|2,581.86
|2,242.35
|Interest
|1,922.94
|1,832.50
|1,513.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|742.63
|749.36
|729.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|742.63
|749.36
|729.18
|Tax
|193.21
|197.24
|189.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|549.42
|552.12
|539.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|549.42
|552.12
|539.83
|Minority Interest
|-0.63
|-4.54
|-1.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|548.79
|547.58
|538.38
|Equity Share Capital
|1,999.53
|1,998.81
|1,995.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|2.74
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|2.73
|2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|2.74
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|2.73
|2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited