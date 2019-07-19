L&T Finance Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,594.54 crore, up 18.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,594.54 crore in June 2019 up 18.2% from Rs. 3,041.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 548.79 crore in June 2019 up 1.93% from Rs. 538.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,681.34 crore in June 2019 up 18.96% from Rs. 2,254.01 crore in June 2018.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2018.

L&T Finance shares closed at 117.20 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.