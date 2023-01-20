 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 2,970.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 453.64 crore in December 2022 up 39.16% from Rs. 325.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,134.84 crore in December 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 1,799.97 crore in December 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 95.80 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.19% over the last 12 months.

L&T Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,432.49 3,138.10 2,970.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,432.49 3,138.10 2,970.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 371.76 342.09 263.24
Depreciation 28.27 27.09 24.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 443.39 405.28 519.98
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 541.02 488.89 515.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,048.05 1,874.75 1,647.32
Other Income 58.52 119.26 128.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,106.57 1,994.01 1,775.69
Interest 1,500.69 1,438.46 1,406.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 605.88 555.55 369.10
Exceptional Items -2,687.17 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,081.29 555.55 369.10
Tax -353.51 195.24 112.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,727.78 360.31 256.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2,180.59 45.26 51.38
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 452.81 405.57 307.88
Minority Interest 0.83 0.86 18.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 453.64 406.43 325.99
Equity Share Capital 2,478.06 2,476.02 2,473.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.64 1.32
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.63 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.64 1.32
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.63 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm