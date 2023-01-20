L&T Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 2,970.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 453.64 crore in December 2022 up 39.16% from Rs. 325.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,134.84 crore in December 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 1,799.97 crore in December 2021.
L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.
L&T Finance shares closed at 95.80 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,432.49
|3,138.10
|2,970.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,432.49
|3,138.10
|2,970.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|371.76
|342.09
|263.24
|Depreciation
|28.27
|27.09
|24.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|443.39
|405.28
|519.98
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|541.02
|488.89
|515.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,048.05
|1,874.75
|1,647.32
|Other Income
|58.52
|119.26
|128.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,106.57
|1,994.01
|1,775.69
|Interest
|1,500.69
|1,438.46
|1,406.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|605.88
|555.55
|369.10
|Exceptional Items
|-2,687.17
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,081.29
|555.55
|369.10
|Tax
|-353.51
|195.24
|112.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,727.78
|360.31
|256.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|2,180.59
|45.26
|51.38
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|452.81
|405.57
|307.88
|Minority Interest
|0.83
|0.86
|18.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|453.64
|406.43
|325.99
|Equity Share Capital
|2,478.06
|2,476.02
|2,473.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.83
|1.64
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.83
|1.63
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.83
|1.64
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.83
|1.63
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited