L&T Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 2,970.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 453.64 crore in December 2022 up 39.16% from Rs. 325.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,134.84 crore in December 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 1,799.97 crore in December 2021.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

L&T Finance shares closed at 95.80 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.19% over the last 12 months.