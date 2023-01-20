English
    L&T Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,432.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 2,970.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 453.64 crore in December 2022 up 39.16% from Rs. 325.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,134.84 crore in December 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 1,799.97 crore in December 2021.

    L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

    L&T Finance shares closed at 95.80 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.19% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,432.493,138.102,970.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,432.493,138.102,970.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost371.76342.09263.24
    Depreciation28.2727.0924.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies443.39405.28519.98
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses541.02488.89515.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,048.051,874.751,647.32
    Other Income58.52119.26128.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,106.571,994.011,775.69
    Interest1,500.691,438.461,406.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax605.88555.55369.10
    Exceptional Items-2,687.17----
    P/L Before Tax-2,081.29555.55369.10
    Tax-353.51195.24112.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,727.78360.31256.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2,180.5945.2651.38
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period452.81405.57307.88
    Minority Interest0.830.8618.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates453.64406.43325.99
    Equity Share Capital2,478.062,476.022,473.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.641.32
    Diluted EPS1.831.631.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.641.32
    Diluted EPS1.831.631.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm