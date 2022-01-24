L&T Finance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,970.75 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,970.75 crore in December 2021 down 15.2% from Rs. 3,503.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 325.99 crore in December 2021 up 12.16% from Rs. 290.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,799.97 crore in December 2021 down 14.02% from Rs. 2,093.50 crore in December 2020.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2020.

L&T Finance shares closed at 75.55 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and -21.10% over the last 12 months.