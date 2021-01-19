L&T Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,503.43 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,503.43 crore in December 2020 down 3.5% from Rs. 3,630.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.23 crore in December 2020 down 42.6% from Rs. 591.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,093.50 crore in December 2020 down 20.8% from Rs. 2,643.25 crore in December 2019.

L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.95 in December 2019.

L&T Finance shares closed at 99.50 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.