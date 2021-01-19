L&T Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,503.43 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y
January 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,503.43 crore in December 2020 down 3.5% from Rs. 3,630.64 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 339.23 crore in December 2020 down 42.6% from Rs. 591.03 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,093.50 crore in December 2020 down 20.8% from Rs. 2,643.25 crore in December 2019.
L&T Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.95 in December 2019.
L&T Finance shares closed at 99.50 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.
|L&T Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,503.43
|3,408.10
|3,630.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,503.43
|3,408.10
|3,630.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|257.70
|236.20
|282.66
|Depreciation
|21.01
|25.16
|28.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|925.97
|604.52
|481.13
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|344.99
|425.22
|328.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,953.76
|2,117.00
|2,509.64
|Other Income
|118.73
|100.81
|105.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,072.49
|2,217.81
|2,614.79
|Interest
|1,723.82
|1,888.78
|1,889.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|348.67
|329.03
|725.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|348.67
|329.03
|725.22
|Tax
|60.92
|81.31
|133.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|287.75
|247.72
|591.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|287.75
|247.72
|591.47
|Minority Interest
|2.91
|17.40
|-0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|339.23
|265.12
|591.03
|Equity Share Capital
|2,006.98
|2,006.53
|2,000.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|2.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|2.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited