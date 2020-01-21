L&T Finance Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,630.64 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,630.64 crore in December 2019 up 11.92% from Rs. 3,243.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 591.03 crore in December 2019 up 1.91% from Rs. 579.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,643.25 crore in December 2019 down 0.36% from Rs. 2,652.81 crore in December 2018.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2018.

L&T Finance shares closed at 118.10 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.30% returns over the last 6 months and -15.73% over the last 12 months.