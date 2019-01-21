L&T Finance Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,243.99 crore, Up 23.34% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are: Net Sales at Rs 3,243.99 crore in December 2018 Up 23.34% from Rs. 2,630.17 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 579.93 crore in December 2018 Up 50.99% from Rs. 384.09 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,652.81 crore in December 2018 Up 45.72% from Rs. 1,820.45 crore in December 2017. L&T Finance EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2017. L&T Finance shares closed at 140.65 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months. L&T Finance Holdings Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,243.99 3,246.30 2,630.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,243.99 3,246.30 2,630.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 229.89 217.88 133.64 Depreciation 12.34 11.76 12.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 254.11 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 633.68 649.07 492.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,368.08 2,367.59 1,736.75 Other Income 272.39 79.74 70.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,640.47 2,447.33 1,807.60 Interest 1,864.66 1,649.69 1,359.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 775.81 797.64 448.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 775.81 797.64 448.04 Tax 194.85 238.52 63.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 580.96 559.12 384.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 580.96 559.12 384.46 Minority Interest -1.03 1.29 -1.63 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 1.26 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 579.93 560.41 384.09 Equity Share Capital 1,997.33 1,997.05 1,823.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.90 2.81 1.96 Diluted EPS 2.89 2.79 1.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.90 2.81 1.96 Diluted EPS 2.89 2.79 1.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 21, 2019 07:40 pm