L&T Finance Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,243.99 crore, Up 23.34% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,243.99 3,246.30 2,630.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,243.99 3,246.30 2,630.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 229.89 217.88 133.64 Depreciation 12.34 11.76 12.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 254.11 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 633.68 649.07 492.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,368.08 2,367.59 1,736.75 Other Income 272.39 79.74 70.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,640.47 2,447.33 1,807.60 Interest 1,864.66 1,649.69 1,359.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 775.81 797.64 448.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 775.81 797.64 448.04 Tax 194.85 238.52 63.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 580.96 559.12 384.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 580.96 559.12 384.46 Minority Interest -1.03 1.29 -1.63 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 1.26 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 579.93 560.41 384.09 Equity Share Capital 1,997.33 1,997.05 1,823.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.90 2.81 1.96 Diluted EPS 2.89 2.79 1.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.90 2.81 1.96 Diluted EPS 2.89 2.79 1.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited