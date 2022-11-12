Loyal Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore in September 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 460.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2022 down 111.82% from Rs. 30.45 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 87.74% from Rs. 58.38 crore in September 2021.
Loyal Textiles shares closed at 788.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|348.94
|437.94
|460.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|348.94
|437.94
|460.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|238.60
|294.48
|293.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|17.65
|10.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.38
|-41.49
|-24.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.76
|45.63
|40.88
|Depreciation
|9.11
|9.03
|9.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.02
|76.93
|81.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.21
|35.71
|48.89
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.96
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|36.67
|49.08
|Interest
|7.36
|8.00
|5.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.31
|28.67
|43.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.31
|28.67
|43.14
|Tax
|-5.71
|7.84
|12.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.60
|20.83
|30.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.60
|20.83
|30.45
|Equity Share Capital
|4.82
|4.82
|4.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.50
|43.27
|63.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.50
|43.27
|63.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.50
|43.27
|63.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.50
|43.27
|63.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited