Loyal Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore in September 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 460.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2022 down 111.82% from Rs. 30.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 87.74% from Rs. 58.38 crore in September 2021.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 788.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)